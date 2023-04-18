Maxey's 33 points, Embiid's 19 rebounds propel 76ers to Game 2 win vs. Nets
2-time NBA scoring champion Embiid has quiet game offensively in 96-84 win
Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 96-84 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.
Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side that posterized the 7-footer. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defence in the first half.
That was Brooklyn's last GIF-worthy highlight.
TYR3SE. <a href="https://t.co/k4NBO3fVFd">pic.twitter.com/k4NBO3fVFd</a>—@sixers
Maybe the 76ers just needed to listen to their coach more as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
After Brooklyn scored the first bucket of the second half, Doc Rivers called a quick timeout.
"C'mon, guys! C'mon!" Rivers implored in the huddle. "Listen, it's up to y'all what you all want to do."
How about finally decide the game.
Maxey, who kept the Sixers alive with 15 points in the first half, was stuffed by the rim on a fast break but Harris followed for the bucket and the 76ers finally tied the game at 55-all. Maxey didn't miss on the next possession — a corner 3 that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the crowd to get louder with a 64-56 lead.
The Sixers needed the spark after they spiraled from Game 1 dominance to Game 2 disaster in the first half.
No Sixer represented that fall more than Harden. His seven 3s steadied the Sixers in the opener but the aging vet — who battled left Achilles tendon soreness down the stretch of the regular season — was overwhelmed in Game 2. He missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half and all four 3-point attempts. Throw in two fouls and five turnovers and it was a marvel the Sixers only trailed 49-44 at the break.
That had to distress the Nets. Johnson scored 22 points in the half but — much like in Game 1 — the Nets got crushed on the boards and in the paint. Embiid scored eight points but grabbed 15 boards, 13 defensive.
Embiid seemed to make up for some offensive frustration with a two-handed jam late in the game that brought the crowd to its feet.
