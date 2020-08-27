NBA players to continue playoffs after Wednesday's walkout: report

NBA players will continue the playoffs after postponements following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a source tells The Associated Press.

The league's board of governors were scheduled to meet Thursday morning and likely address whether the playoff games scheduled for Thursday will be played.

The Toronto Raptors are scheduled to play the Boston Celtics in the first game of their second-round series at 6:30 p.m. ET and head coach Nick Nurse has acknowledged that players from both teams have had discussions about whether to take the court.

The league meeting comes after players from six NBA teams decided not to play post-season games on Wednesday in a walkout that quickly reverberated across other professional sports leagues.

