NBA players to continue playoffs after Wednesday's walkout: report
NBA players will continue the playoffs after games were postponed Wednesday following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, a source tells The Associated Press.
Meetings held to decide fate of season amid social unrest over Jacob Blake shooting
NBA players will continue the playoffs after postponements following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a source tells The Associated Press.
The league's board of governors were scheduled to meet Thursday morning and likely address whether the playoff games scheduled for Thursday will be played.
The Toronto Raptors are scheduled to play the Boston Celtics in the first game of their second-round series at 6:30 p.m. ET and head coach Nick Nurse has acknowledged that players from both teams have had discussions about whether to take the court.
The league meeting comes after players from six NBA teams decided not to play post-season games on Wednesday in a walkout that quickly reverberated across other professional sports leagues.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.