Monk, Fox lead Kings past Warriors to force Game 7 back in Sacramento

Malik Monk scored 28 points, De'Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the visiting Sacramento Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Friday night in Game 6.

Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four three-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the No. 3-seeded Kings withstood every scoring surge the defending champions made on their home court and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Kevin Huerter, struggling with his shot all series — 20 of 52 coming into the game — hit a three with 6:23 to go and another with 4:58 left as Sacramento gave the state capital one more chance to Light the Beam.

Curry scored 29, Klay Thompson 22 and Kevon Looney pulled down 13 more rebounds to give him an NBA-leading 85 this post-season. He was coming off a career-high 22 rebounds in a Game 5 win at Golden 1 Center.

Andrew Wiggins of Thornhill, Ont., had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.

But the Kings, in the post-season for the first time since 2006, answered almost every big play by Golden State in the third quarter and capitalized on regular miscues. They outhustled the Warriors to the boards.

The Kings led 90-80 heading into the final 12 minutes. Curry hit an early three, only for Trey Lyles to connect moments later. When Curry drove for a layup the next possession, Monk made one of his own.

Curry's three with 9:28 left got Golden State within 99-89 before Fox hit.