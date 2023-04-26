Young's long 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left lifts Hawks over Celtics to force Game 6

Trae Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead three-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 Tuesday night.

The victory trims Boston's lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.

ICE TRAE WINS IT FOR THE HAWKS 🥶<br><br>38 PTS TO FORCE A GAME 6 😱 <a href="https://t.co/6BOoEh4ZQz">pic.twitter.com/6BOoEh4ZQz</a> —@NBA

John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court after the end of Game 4.

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter.

Derrick White put the Celtics in front 117-116 with 7.3 second remaining, setting up a final possession for the Hawks. The ball went to Young in the backcourt, who dribbled into the front court and knocked down a 29-footer over Brown. The Hawks hit 19 three-pointers in the game.

The Celtics bobbled their initial inbounds pass and had another chance with 0.5 seconds left, but Tatum's fading three-point try found only air as time expired.

Brown, who has been recovering from a late-season facial fracture, went unmasked for most of the Celtics' victory in Game 4, saying he found energy after taking it off during a 31-point scoring night.

He wore it again for Game 5 and maintained the same intensity, leading all scorers with 23 first-half points and connecting on 10 of his first 13 shots.

Banchero wins rookie of the year

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win rookie of the year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.

And nobody caught him.

Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after he led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.

The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season. And he won rookie of the month four times, each of those announcements only further indicating that he was ahead of the field.

He became the third player to win rookie of the year as a member of the Magic, joining Shaquille O'Neal in 1993 and Mike Miller — who represents Banchero — in 2001.

Banchero got 98 of the 100 first-place votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz was third. Kessler got the two first-place votes that Banchero didn't receive.