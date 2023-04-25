Butler explodes for 56 as Heat overcome Giannis' return, push Bucks to brink
Mark enough to set Miami playoff record, Butler's career high in 119-114 win
Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA's top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.
The 56 points also became Butler's career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
Bam Adebayo scored 15, Caleb Martin had 12 and Gabe Vincent scored 10 for the Heat. Game 5 is at Milwaukee on Wednesday.
And the Bucks led almost the whole way, until the Heat roared back in the final minutes.
Butler had 21 of his points in the fourth, and the Heat still trailed 101-89 after a layup by Lopez with 6:09 left.
We're all witnessing greatness tonight. <a href="https://t.co/mvtayp6ylX">pic.twitter.com/mvtayp6ylX</a>—@MiamiHEAT
That's when a 13-0 run, capped by a Butler dunk off a Bucks turnover, put Miami up for the first time all night with 3:17 left — 102-101.
The lead changed hands four more times, and Butler's 3-pointer with 1:20 left put Miami ahead for good.
He added a step-back jumper on Miami's next possession, punched the air in celebration, and the Heat knew they would soon be leaving with a 3-1 lead.
But Butler was better than ever.
He set the tone early — with the highest-scoring quarter of his career. He had 22 of Miami's 28 first-quarter points, including 20 in a row over a span of 5:45 late in the period.
And in the fourth, he had 21 more — leading a massive comeback.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?