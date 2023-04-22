76ers' Embiid to miss Game 4 against Nets with sprained knee
Philadelphia can complete sweep on Saturday in Brooklyn
Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the Philadelphia 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
The 76ers added the all-star centre to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3.
Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, has been hit by injuries in the playoffs most of his career. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb and an orbital fracture last year in the playoffs. He's missed other post-season games with knee injuries and illness.
Embiid dodged an ejection Thursday night when he kicked his leg up toward Nets center Nic Claxton's groin. Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton's upper leg area before players from both teams rushed in.
After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1.
