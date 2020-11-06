NBA players approve plan for 72-game season beginning in December
Health and safety, escrow issues still to be sorted out before return is official
The NBA's player representatives voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season.
The vote, conducted by player reps within the National Basketball Players Association, is just one part of the process. Among the primary matters to be determined: how much more escrow will be taken from players because of the shorter-than-usual season, and how the league and the players will navigate testing and other health and safety issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All that has to be worked out before the plans for next season truly become official.
Talks between the NBA and NBPA on those and other topics are continuing, though there is obvious urgency to finalize things. The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and the plan presented to players — and now approved by NBPA team reps — calls for training camps to begin on Dec. 1.
Free agency would almost certainly have to be wedged between the draft and the start of those camps, the league year would have to open, trades would have to become permissible again and some players need to be presented with deadlines by which they will have to either accept or decline options for this coming season.
The NBA wanted the Dec. 22 start date over a mid-January notion for many reasons, revenue being foremost among them. A 72-game season, by league estimates, would allow for $500 million US more in revenue than a season of no more than 60 games — the mid-January option — would have provided.
Canada, however, has yet to qualify and will play a last-chance tournament in Victoria beginning June 29, which aligns with the middle of the playoffs in the newly approved schedule. That means the team may not have its best possible roster available for a competition where only the victor will move on to Tokyo.
The fast turnaround also puts in question whether the 2019 champion Raptors will be able to play in Toronto as federal and provincial restrictions around COVID-19 remain.
Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes have already advocated on social media to house the Raptors in their city.
The Toronto Blue Jays played out their 2020 season from Buffalo, N.Y., while all three Canadian MLS franchises relocated south for the season as well.
With files from CBC Sports
