Heat defeat Bulls in play-in tournament, will face Bucks in 1st round
Butler, Strus combine for 62 points as Miami advances with 102-91 win
Max Strus and Jimmy Butler scored 31 points apiece, and the Miami Heat got into the playoffs by rallying in the final minutes to beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 102-91 in an Eastern Conference play-in game Friday night.
Tyler Herro added 12 points and Bam Adebayo grabbed 17 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by six midway through the final quarter.
The win gives Miami the No. 8 seed in the East, and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA's top overall seed, starting Sunday.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 26 points and nine assists. Alex Caruso added 16 points, Zach Lavine had 15 but shot just six for 20, and Coby White scored 14 for the Bulls. Chicago got a road win at Toronto on Wednesday to extend its season, but couldn't get the second road victory it needed to make the playoffs.
The Heat led by 14 in the first quarter, held as much as a 10-point lead in the third quarter, then found themselves down by six with 7:12 remaining.
Maybe it prepared them for this moment. White made a three-pointer with 3:47 left to put the Bulls up 90-87.
The score the rest of the way: Heat 15, Bulls 1.
