Young, Hunter lead Hawks to rout of Hornets in NBA play-in game
Atlanta will face hosts Cavaliers on Friday for No. 8 seed in East conference
For one night, at least, the Atlanta Hawks looked like the team that made a stunning run to the Eastern Conference final last summer.
Trae Young bounced back from a sluggish start to score 24 points and De'Andre Hunter led a third-quarter surge Wednesday that carried the Hawks to a 132-103 rout of the Charlotte Hornets in a play-in game.
"We're definitely confident right now," Hunter said. "But we've got a lot more work to do. We're not satisfied yet."
They've still got to win one more play-in game just to make the playoffs, heading to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night. The winner claims the No. 8 seed in the East and will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.
The season is over for the Hornets, who were overwhelmed in the 9-10 play-in game for the second year in a row and haven't made the playoffs since 2016.
Still, coach James Borrego called it another step forward for a rebuilding team.
"A lot of good things have happened for this franchise based on where we're at today compared to where we were two or three years ago," he said.
Float game sensational <a href="https://t.co/OeUbGsT9f9">pic.twitter.com/OeUbGsT9f9</a>—@ATLHawks
Miles Bridges was ejected in the fourth quarter and could be facing additional punishment from the league office after he appeared to strike a young fan with his mouthpiece.
All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures, as did Bogdan Bogdanovic off the bench. It was Hunter who came up big in the decisive third period, bursting out with 16 points after being held to 3 in the first half.
"I think I'm a big part of this team," Hunter said. "Me being aggressive, scoring and defending, helps this team a lot."
Hunter finished with 22 points, while Danilo Gallinari added 18 and Clint Capela 15. Kevin Huerter and Bogdanovic chipped in with 13 apiece.
The Hornets closed the regular season strong and felt like they had a good chance to win a couple of play-in games on the road. But those hopes came crashing down against their I-85 rival.
WATCH l North Courts: Sizing up Raptors-76ers in NBA's opening playoff round:
LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 26 points on 7-of-25 shooting.
The Hawks led by 13 in the first half before settling for a 60-52 advantage at the break. Charlotte had a bit of momentum in the closing minutes of the half, but it sure didn't carry over to the third.
The Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24 during that 12-minute barrage, hitting 16 of 24 shots, and led 102-76 heading to the final period.
But his teammates found plenty of open looks and made the Hornets pay dearly.
"It's great for my team,"' said Young, who had 11 assists. "If you can make two guys guard you, it only opens up the floor for everybody else. I have to embrace it."
Charlotte should've known what kind of night it would be on their way to State Farm Arena.
The Hornets' chartered bus was blocked by a freight train that stopped on a crossing near the downtown sports complex. The bus had to turn around and take a different route to the arena, delaying Charlotte's arrival for pregame warm-ups.
It didn't get much better once the game tipped off.
Bridges hits fan with mouthpiece
The Hornets' frustration boiled over with about 6 1/2 minutes to go when Bridges complained so vehemently about a goaltending call that he picked up two quick technical fouls and was ejected.
Then, with a Hawks fan yapping at him on the way to the locker room, the Hornets player wildly threw his mouthpiece and appeared to strike a female who was simply watching the scene.
Bridges went on Twitter shortly after the game looking to make amends.
"Somebody get me in contact with the young lady," he said. "That's unacceptable."
Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. <a href="https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF">https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF</a>—@MilesBridges
Bridges said he'll accept whatever punishment he gets from the league.
"I was upset about a call, a couple of calls really," he said. "I let my temper get the best of me. It was definitely the wrong thing to do."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?