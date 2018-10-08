New
Suns fire general manager Ryan McDonough days before start of season
The Phoenix Suns have fired GM Ryan McDonough barely a week before the NBA season begins. James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will share the GM duties on an interim basis.
NBA club has suffered 4 straight losing campaigns
The Phoenix Suns have fired general manager Ryan McDonough barely a week before the NBA season begins.
James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will share the GM duties on an interim basis for the Suns. Jones is the team's vice-president of basketball operations and Bukstein was assistant GM under McDonough, who had been in Phoenix since 2013 and was under contract through 2020.
Suns owner Robert Sarver said Monday he made the decision to fire McDonough "after much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations."
The Suns took Deondre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and gave Devin Booker a $158 million US extension during the off-season.
Phoenix has had four-straight losing seasons and no playoff berths since 2010.
