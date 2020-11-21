Skip to Main Content
Undrafted Canadian guard Karim Mane signs with Orlando Magic
Montreal guard Karim Mane says he has signed a contract with the Orlando Magic. The six-foot-six Mane said on Twitter that he's "excited and humbled" to join the NBA club.

6-foot-6 Montreal native enters NBA out of CEGEP Vanier College

Undrafted Canadian guard Karim Mane announced Friday he signed a contract with the Orlando Magic. (@oxpmedia/Twitter)

Mane went undrafted in Wednesday's NBA draft. Some pre-draft projections had going in the second round.

Mane is taking an unorthodox route to the NBA. The product of CEGEP Vanier College in Montreal hired an agent and entered this year's draft, turning down interest from a number of NCAA Division I universities.

Mane's announcement followed reports Wednesday that undrafted Halifax sharpshooter Nate Darling signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 2020 NBA draft went without a Canadian being selected for the first time in nine years.

