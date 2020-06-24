Canada's Luguentz Dort agrees to multi-year deal with Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Montreal native Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract. The NBA team announced the signing on its website Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Montreal native became fixture in starting lineup after joining as undrafted free agent
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Montreal native Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.
The NBA team announced the signing on its website Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Dort has become a fixture in the Thunder's starting five this season, a surprise given that he was undrafted in 2019 before signing a two-way contract with Oklahoma City.
The six-foot-three, 215-pound guard has shown a flair for defence and is often tasked with guarding the opposition's most dangerous scorer.
He has averaged 6.2 points, with 1.9 rebounds and nearly an assist per game this season.
The Thunder had seven days to sign Dort to a full-time contract after the NBA transaction window opened Tuesday or risk losing him as a restricted free agent in the off-season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.