Canadian Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out indefinitely with foot injury
OKC coach Mark Daigneault says he expects player to be out 'significant out of time'
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, coach Mark Daigneault said on Wednesday.
Daigneault added that there is no set timetable for his return.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the 22-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., leads Oklahoma City with 23.7 points per game over 35 games this season. The third-year player is also averaging 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest for the 19-24 team.
The injury is also potentially a blow to the Canadian men's national team, which begins its last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament June 29 in Victoria.
Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be out for extended period with right foot plantar fasciitis:<br><br>Mark Daigneault: "It's not day-to-day, it's going to be a more significant amount of time...this one is an injury that we need to take a look at" (1) <a href="https://t.co/CoDbPIuLIR">pic.twitter.com/CoDbPIuLIR</a>—@KOCOKeating
Gilgeous-Alexander, on a Thunder team not currently in playoff position, was expected to play a key role for Team Canada during the qualifier that runs concurrent to the NBA playoffs.
However, the injury puts Gilgeous-Alexander's availability into question.
With files from CBC Sports
