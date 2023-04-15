Content
Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him. The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced Friday.

Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton, Ont., up for most improved player

The Associated Press ·
A male basketball player wearing number 15 dribbles the ball past a defender with his right hand while stepping forward with his right foot.
Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) could become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names.

Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets centre could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86.

Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020, along with an NBA Finals MVP when the Milwaukee Bucks captured the 2021 title. Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers centre who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.

The winners will be announced beginning next week.

The finalists for the other categories:

Coach of the year

Mike Brown, Sacramento; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Joe Mazzulla, Boston.

Rookie of the year

Paolo Banchero, Orlando; Walker Kessler, Utah; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City

Most improved player

Jalen Brunson, New York; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Lauri Markkanen, Utah.

Defensive player of the year

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Evan Mobley, Cleveland.

Sixth man of the year

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston; Bobby Portis, Milwaukee; Immanuel Quickley, New York.

Clutch player of the year

Jimmy Butler, Miami; DeMar DeRozan, Chicago; De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento.

