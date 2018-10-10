COMING UP LIVE
Watch the updated efforts to bring an NBA team to Montreal
Watch live coverage today starting at 2 p.m. ET as officials in Montreal give the latest on their plan to land an NBA franchise. The announcement comes the same day the Toronto Raptors play a pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets at Montreal’s Bell Centre at 7 p.m. ET.
Michael Fortier, former Conservative minister of international trade, and Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of Montreal's Chamber of Commerce, will be among the speakers.
The announcement comes the same day the Toronto Raptors play a pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets at Montreal's Bell Centre at 7 p.m. ET.
The game will feature Montreal's Chris Boucher, who is attempting to make the Raptors' regular-season roster.
Boucher said he'll have over 100 friends and family members at the game.
With files from The Canadian Press
