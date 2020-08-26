Milwaukee Bucks boycott game in wake of Wisconsin police shooting

NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., local time, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., some 50 kilometres south of the Bucks' hometown. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told the website The Undefeated of the team's decision not to play.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics also have discussed boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

WATCH | Nurse on possible boycott: