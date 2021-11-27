LeBron James fined $15,000 US for obscene gesture, warned for language
LeBron James was fined $15,000 US for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language. James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles' 124-116 victory in Indiana on Wednesday.
James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles' 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.
He had missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit centre Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday.
He used profanity in his post-game interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.
Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland's Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his facemask at a referee Wednesday.
He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers' 125-121 loss at Sacramento.
