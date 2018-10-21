New
NBA doles out suspensions in Lakers-Rockets brawl
Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Rockets have been suspended without pay for their roles in an on-court fight between the two teams.
The NBA handed down the punishments on Sunday, a day after the incident in the fourth quarter of the game between the Rockets and Lakers at Staples Center.
Ingram was suspended for four games, Rondo will sit out three games and Paul two games. The Rockets play the Clippers on Sunday night.
