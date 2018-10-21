Skip to Main Content
NBA doles out suspensions in Lakers-Rockets brawl
New

NBA doles out suspensions in Lakers-Rockets brawl

Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Rockets have been suspended without pay for their roles in an on-court fight between the two teams.

Houston star Chris Paul among players suspended for Saturday incident

Beth Harris · The Associated Press ·
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul is held back by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as Paul fights with Lakers guard Rajon Rondo during the second half of a heated contest in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The Rockets won 124-115. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Los Angeles Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets have been suspended without pay for their roles in an on-court fight between the two teams.

The NBA handed down the punishments on Sunday, a day after the incident in the fourth quarter of the game between the Rockets and Lakers at Staples Center.

Ingram was suspended for four games, Rondo will sit out three games and Paul two games. The Rockets play the Clippers on Sunday night.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us