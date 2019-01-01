Raptors' Kyle Lowry gets injections for lower-back soreness

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has received pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for lower-back soreness, the team announced Tuesday.

The four-time all-star has been dealing with back and hip ailments that have kept him out of seven of Toronto's last eight games. He didn't practise on Monday and has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the visiting Utah Jazz. The team said his condition continues to improve, but there is no timetable for his return.

The Raptors said Lowry met with Dr. Patrick O'Leary at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for the injections last Friday.

Coach Nick Nurse was optimistic about Lowry's improvement on Monday.

"I think things are progressing really well," Nurse said. "Shouldn't be too long."

Toronto also announced injured centre Jonas Valanciunas had sutures removed from his surgically repaired left hand on Dec. 29. Valanciunas suffered a dislocation of his left thumb in the Raptors' 113-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12.