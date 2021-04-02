Skip to Main Content
Kevin Durant fined $50k US for homophobic social media rant

Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 US by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Nets star says he's sorry public saw private exchange with actor Michael Rapaport

Brian Mahoney · The Associated Press ·
On Friday, NBA star Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 US for his use of offensive and derogatory language in a social media rant toward actor Michael Rapaport. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: "I'm sorry that people seen the language that I used. That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor."

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

