NBA marks Juneteenth as paid holiday for 1st time
Juneteenth was a paid holiday for NBA employees for the first time in league history on Friday. Multiple teams also afforded employees the day off in recognition of the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States dating back to June 19, 1865.
ESPN reported that NBA employees were invited to a virtual screening of "John Lewis: Good Trouble," a film chronicling Georgia Rep. John Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action including civil rights, voting rights, gun control.
The Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings were among the teams planning to recognize Juneteenth formally in the community.
The NFL also made Juneteenth a league holiday for employees, and several teams followed suit.
