Rockets' Chris Paul fined $35K for contact with official in Game 1 loss
Houston guard was ejected with 4.4 seconds remaining in loss to Golden State
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for what the NBA called "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact" with an official during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets' 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Paul was automatically ejected for a second technical foul for brushing referee Josh Tiven while arguing that Warriors guard Klay Thompson committed a loose-ball foul against him.
Paul said afterward he wasn't sure what he did wrong and wouldn't say whether he made contact with Tiven while arguing.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.
