Bucks' Antetokounmpo suspended for season finale after headbutt
Reigning MVP given 1 game ban after incident with Washington's Moe Wagner
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.
Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.
The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.
Will there be a suspension for Giannis after his headbutt to Mo Wagner? 😮<a href="https://t.co/B4CcAfY5Mr">pic.twitter.com/B4CcAfY5Mr</a><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/fswisconsin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fswisconsin</a>)—@Stadium
Antetokounmpo said after the game that the headbutt was a "terrible action" and that if he "could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it." He said he was frustrated by an accumulation of contact, on a night where he had already been awarded 12 free throws in his first 10 minutes of play.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul. He finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.
