Skip to Main Content
Bucks' Antetokounmpo suspended for season finale after headbutt
NBA

Bucks' Antetokounmpo suspended for season finale after headbutt

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.

Reigning MVP given 1 game ban after incident with Washington's Moe Wagner

The Associated Press ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court after being ejected for headbutting Washington Wizards forward Mo Wagner. (Ashley Landis/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.

It's unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday's game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.

Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.

The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.

Antetokounmpo said after the game that the headbutt was a "terrible action" and that if he "could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it." He said he was frustrated by an accumulation of contact, on a night where he had already been awarded 12 free throws in his first 10 minutes of play.

Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul. He finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now