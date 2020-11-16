Fred VanVleet signs 4-year, $85M US deal with Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet, one of the most coveted players in free agency this year, is remaining a Toronto Raptor.

A source close to the team confirmed a report on Saturday that the Raptors had re-signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $85-million US deal, keeping one of the best backcourts in the league intact.

"Mr. Bet On Yourself" went undrafted in 2016 and so signed with Toronto for summer league. He went from being a standout with Toronto's G League affiliate Raptors 905 to being a key cog in Toronto's thrilling 2019 championship run.

The image of VanVleet lying on the floor in Toronto's Game 4 win of the Finals at Golden State, his front tooth chipped and blood running down his cheek, will be one of the most memorable of the thrilling run.

Last season, he started alongside Kyle Lowry and averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 39 per cent from three on nearly seven attempts a game.

VanVleet a workhorse on defence, leading the NBA in deflections. He was fourth in steals.

