Roundup: Thompson agrees to 5-year, $190M deal to stay with Warriors

All-star guard Klay Thompson says on social media he is staying put with the Golden State Warriors, using a movie clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street with the line "I'm not leavin!"'

Thompson posted on his Instagram account. He is expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million US when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends, remaining with Golden State just as he had hoped for all along.

Last year, he made it clear again: "I've said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life."

Thompson had been scheduled for surgery this past week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Thompson's agent have confirmed whether he has had the surgery.

Heat deal Whiteside to Blazers

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Heat have agreed to trade Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless.

The trade was agreed to Monday and is still pending NBA approval, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98 million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer frontline depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Leonard and Harkless are also in the final year of their contracts.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Seth Curry rejoins Mavericks

Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Stephen Curry's younger brother and the Mavericks have agreed on a $32 million, four-year contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals can't be signed until Saturday.

The younger Curry had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. He missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before joining Portland on a one-year contract last season. Curry averaged 7.9 points for the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks were looking for a shooting guard to pair with rookie of the year Luka Doncic, the 20-year-old Slovenian who figures to be their starting point guard for years. With the Curry agreement, Dallas still has about $20 million in salary cap space.

Curry has the versatility to play both guard spots. So does Jalen Brunson, a second-round pick in last year's draft after Dallas traded up to get Doncic as the third overall selection.

Kyrie joins Nets

A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets capped their big day by agreeing to a deal with Kyrie Irving.

The point guard left the Boston Celtics to sign on with a Nets team that also got agreements from Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, who were his teammates with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

ESPN first reported that Irving had agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $140 million.

He had a disappointing in Boston, where he had previously said he planned to re-sign, but the All-Star was still considered the best point guard on the market.

Irving grew up in New Jersey, where the Nets played before moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

———

Knicks agree to 2-year deal with Bobby Portis

The New York Knicks continued loading up on forwards, agreeing to a two-year deal with Bobby Portis.

The deal was confirmed on Twitter by Priority Sports, following a report by ESPN that Portis agreed to a $31 million US contract.

The Knicks had earlier agreed to deals with Julius Randle and Taj Gibson.

Portis averaged a career-best 14.2 points last season, playing for Chicago and Washington.

———

Brooklyn nets DeAndre Jordan

The Brooklyn Nets have added another Olympian to their frontcourt, agreeing to a deal with center DeAndre Jordan.

Agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed that Jordan was changing New York teams after ESPN reported he would get a $40 million, four-year deal.

Jordan began last season in Dallas but was sent to the Knicks in the trade for Kristaps Porzingis. He averaged 11 points and 13.1 rebounds for the season, exceeding his career averages in both categories.

His agreement came hours after the Nets agreed to a deal with Kevin Durant, Jordan's teammate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.

———

Jimmy Butler to Miami via sign-and-trade

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jimmy Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and were in talks to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas as part of the move.

Toronto native Kelly Olynyk is also reportedly part of the package going to Dallas, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Mavericks will acquire Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones from the Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade, league sources say. —@TheSteinLine

Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.

———

Al Horford to Philly

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year contract with $97 million guaranteed.

The person says the deal could be worth up to $109 million if certain incentives are reached. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

The 6-foot-10 Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Boston last season.

———

Knicks get Taj Gibson

The New York Knicks have added another forward, agreeing to a deal with veteran Taj Gibson.

Priority Sports announced on Twitter that Gibson had agreed to a two-year contract.

The rugged Gibson played the last two seasons for Minnesota, averaging 11.5 points. The 6-foot-9 forward spent most of his career with the Chicago Bulls.

Gibson had one of his best games of the season against the Knicks, scoring 19 points in a victory at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22.

The Knicks agreed to a deal with Julius Randle earlier Sunday.

———

Damian Lillard signs supermax extension to stay in Portland

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a four-year supermax extension that will be worth nearly $200 million.

The extension was agreed to on Sunday, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the deal has not been signed. It will kick in for the 2021-22 season with a salary of nearly $44 million and will end in 2024-25 with Lillard holding an option of nearly $55 million for that season.

The Blazers will pay Lillard $29.8 million next season and $31.6 million in 2020-21.

ESPN and Yahoo Sports were first to report the Lillard terms.

———

Knicks get Julius Randle

Two people with knowledge of the details say the New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle.

Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons.

ESPN first reported the three-year, $63 million deal, which was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it cannot be signed until Saturday.

The Knicks have about $70 million in cap space and entered free agency with a chance to sign two top players, but missed out on Kevin Durant and Randle was their first commitment.

——

Thaddeus Young signs with Bulls

A person familiar with the situation says veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Saturday.

The Bulls were looking to add veteran help and toughness to a young team.

The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the front court for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.

———

Harrison Barnes staying with Kings

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Harrison Barnes has told the Sacramento Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85 million.

Barnes had made his mind up earlier in the summer that he wanted to stay with the Kings and it was merely a matter of working out figures, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract cannot be signed until the NBA moratorium ends Saturday.

The 27-year-old Barnes was traded to Sacramento by Dallas in February. He's a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer.

———

Mike Scott staying with 76ers

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and forward Mike Scott have agreed to a $9.8 million, two year contract.

The Sixers acquired Scott and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers and both players agreed Sunday to new contracts, a person told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals are not finalized.

Scott averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2018-19.

The Sixers signed two players and lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

———

Malcolm Brogdon leaving Bucks for Pacers

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a five-year, $85 million contract.

Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.

It's a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He's also an outstanding defender.

——

Bucks keeping Brook Lopez

Milwaukee says it is keeping centre Brook Lopez.

The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.

Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.

———

Tobias Harris re-signs with 76ers

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. The person says there is no player option in the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

The Sixers are also hoping to keep free agent Jimmy Butler. Butler could re-sign with Philadelphia to stay there, or as the first step in a sign-and-trade with Houston and Miami — the Heat are getting a Sunday meeting with Butler, a sign of the mutual interest there — among the potential suitors in that case.

The Sixers lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.

———

Khris Middleton staying in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are confirming that they are keeping Khris Middleton.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press earlier Sunday that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not confirm the terms, though was permitted to say that the team is keeping the top running mate to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Horst says, "we intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended."

Teams are permitted to announce their intentions to enter into deals even during the moratorium. None can be executed until that period ends Saturday.

———

JJ Redick going to New Orleans

Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday evening because new contracts cannot become official under NBA rules until Saturday.

The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 percent from 3-point range during his 13-season career season.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.

The Pelicans entered free agency in need of a proficient perimeter shooter to help spread defenses and create more space inside for top overall draft choice Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-7 power forward who also played at Duke.

Redick spent his first six NBA seasons with Orlando, followed by short stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.

———

Jonas Valanciunas to stay with Grizzlies

A person with knowledge of the situation says Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45 million, three-year deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends Saturday. Valanciunas joined the Grizzlies late last season as part of the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the NBA championship.

Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points in 19 games with Memphis last season. For his career, he's averaged 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

———

Bojan Bogdanovic leaves Indiana for Utah

A person with knowledge of the situations says Bojan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends Saturday. Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Utah becomes Bogdanovic's fourth team, after stints with Brooklyn and Washington preceded his two years with the Pacers. Bogdanovic missed only three games over his two Indiana seasons.

He joins a team that is adding point guard Mike Conley and already has rising star Donovan Mitchell.

———

Ricky Rubio goes to Phoenix

A person with knowledge of the situation says Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Rubio was intrigued by the chance to play for new Suns coach Monty Williams and alongside shooting guard Devin Booker, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract cannot be signed until the league's summer moratorium ends Saturday.

The Athletic first reported Rubio's agreement with Phoenix.

Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio's first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

———

Kristaps Porzingis gets max deal in Dallas

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.

The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No. 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr. to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't become official until the free agency moratorium ends Saturday.

Porzingis and Doncic, the dynamic 20-year-old Slovenian guard who was just named rookie of the year, haven't played together yet. But the Mavericks have high hopes of them making Dallas a contender again after missing the playoffs three straight years.

The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.

———

Terry Rozier heads to Charlotte via sign-and-trade

A person familiar with the situation says Terry Rozier will be heading to the Charlotte Hornets via a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics.

Rozier will receive $58 million over three years, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal is not finalized.

Rozier is part of a changing of the guard for the Hornets with the franchise's all-time leading scorer Kemba Walker agreeing to a four-year, $141 million with the Celtics.

Rozier has spent all four seasons in Boston, averaging nine points and 2.9 assists per game last season. His best year came in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Rozier has started only 30 games but is now set to be the No.1 point guard in Charlotte.

———

Magic keeping Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals that were agreed to quickly once free agency opened Sunday evening.

Vucevic will earn $100 million and Ross is guaranteed $54 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because of the league moratorium that prevents those contracts from being signed until Saturday.

Keeping those two players was Orlando's top priority in free agency. Vucevic was an All-Star for the first time last season and averaged nearly 21 points per game, a career-best. Ross also had a career-best scoring season, averaging 15.1 points off Orlando's bench.

———

Kemba Walker goes to Boston

A person with knowledge of the situation says that former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, $141 million contract to join them.

The person also says that it's likely that Walker will be part of a trade that would send Terry Rozier from Boston to Charlotte on a three-year, $58 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the moves have not been finalized.

Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics' replacement at the point guard spot for Kyrie Irving.