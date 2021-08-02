Kyle Lowry era over in Toronto as Raptors great signs with Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat, ending his time with the Canadian team.
Veteran spent 9 seasons with organization
Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors, posted confirmation of the news on social media. It had been widely rumoured in the lead-up to the NBA free agency period.
