Skip to Main Content
NBA·Breaking

Kyle Lowry era over in Toronto as Raptors great signs with Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat, ending his time with the Canadian team.

Veteran spent 9 seasons with organization

The Canadian Press ·
Kyle Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, posted confirmation of the news on social media. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat, ending his time with the Canadian team.

Lowry, who spent nine seasons with the Raptors, posted confirmation of the news on social media. It had been widely rumoured in the lead-up to the NBA free agency period.

More coming.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now