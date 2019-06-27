Kawhi Leonard sets order of free-agency meetings: reports

Kawhi Leonard might be in the Barbados, but all eyes in the NBA remain on the superstar.

Leonard will reportedly begin his foray into free agency earlier than previously thought. The Toronto Raptors star — who led the franchise to its first NBA championship earlier this month — has meetings scheduled in Los Angeles with the Lakers and Clippers on June 30, the first day free agents are officially allowed to begin negotiations, according to Yahoo! Sports.

It had been reported previously that Leonard would begin meetings with the Clippers on July 2.

Players cannot officially sign until July 6.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are expected to be given the final meeting presentation in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a move he says typically goes to the incumbent team.

But Leonard is staying out of the spotlight for now. Pictures emerged Thursday of the superstar in Barbados.

Kawhi Leonard enjoying his off-season😂😂<br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TMZ</a>). <a href="https://t.co/ouUFDbMH5E">pic.twitter.com/ouUFDbMH5E</a> —@Ballislife

In Barbados in a Blue Jays Jersey. <br><br>This man is playin with us. <a href="https://t.co/DQME6wPeC8">pic.twitter.com/DQME6wPeC8</a> —@sandiesideup

Also on Friday, reports said the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade three players to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that will land them Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards will get Moritz Wagner, Issac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones as well as a future second-round draft pick from the Lakers, while the Pelicans will get cash from Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal cannot be finalized until July 6.

ESPN and The Washington Post first reported elements of the deals.

The move will give the Lakers enough salary cap space to sign a max-contract free agent if they are so inclined.

And with their meeting with Leonard reportedly scheduled, he could be their main target.