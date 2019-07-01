Jamal Murray becomes highest paid Canadian athlete: reports
Agrees to 5-year, $170 million US extension with Denver Nuggets
Amid a dizzying day of NBA free-agency news, the Denver Nuggets made sure to invest in their existing roster.
The Nuggets have agreed to sign combo guard Jamal Murray to a five-year, $170 million US contract extension, according to repors on Sunday.
The deal makes the 22-year-old, from Kitchener, Ont., the highest paid Canadian athlete in history.
Eclipsing even the $148 million, five-year deal that Andrew Wiggins signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.
Murray had one season remaining on his original rookie contract and would have been a restricted free agent next summer. Instead the extension, which will kick in after the 2019-20 season, will run through the 2024-25 season.
Murray made the NBA's All-Rookie second team after the Nuggets drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2016. He has been a starter over the past two seasons for a Denver team that has improved its win total in each of Murray's three NBA seasons.
Last season Murray averaged a career-high 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for a 54-28 Nuggets team that surged to the Western Conference's No. 2 seed in the regular season.
Murray ramped up his scoring in the postseason, when he averaged 21.3 points in two seven-game series with San Antonio and Portland.
Murray is the latest core player the Nuggets have committed big dollars to over the past two years. In October 2017, the team inked shooting guard Gary Harris to a four-year, $84 million deal. Last July, Denver signed star big man Nikola Jokic to a five-year, $148 million max extension.
