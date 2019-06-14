Raptors, Warriors trade bombs, lead in 1st-quarter shooting display

Kyle Lowry has 15 points and Toronto leads Golden State 33-32 after the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the quarter, after going 8 for 32 from deep in Game 5. Lowry was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

He scored Toronto's first 11 points, and needed barely over 2 minutes to get there. He's also the first player in these playoffs to make four 3-pointers in the opening quarter of a game.

Klay Thompson made his first four shots and has 10 for Golden State. Toronto led by as many as nine points, and Stephen Curry nearly made an 85-footer to end the quarter.