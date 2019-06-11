Warriors' Durant leaves Game 5 after appearing to re-injure leg

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, playing in his first game since May 8 because of a leg injury, was helped off the court in the second quarter of Game 5.

He was dribbling on the right wing and came up lame, falling to the floor and needing help to get back to the Warriors' bench area.

Durant made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter, sparking the Warriors to an early lead.

Durant had missed the first four games of the series with a strained right calf.

He didn't stop there, and limped to the Warriors' locker room — yelling an expletive before leaving, in obvious frustration.

Stephen Curry led everybody with 14 points as the Warriors lead the Raptors 34-28. The Raptors are trying to close out the series and win their first NBA title.

Durant made his first two jumpers, both 3-pointers, then airballed one from about 16 feet late in the quarter for his lone miss from the field. He made another 3 late in the quarter.

Marc Gasol scored 10 to lead Toronto.

Durant played the first 6:10, and the Warriors led 19-16 when he departed. A heating wrap was applied to Durant's calf muscle area by a member of the team medical staff after he returned to the bench, presumably to keep it somewhat loose during his time off the floor.

Durant returned with 3:33 left, and the Raptors outscored Golden State 7-4 during his absence.

Early fouls are an issue. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Durant all have two for Golden State. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each have two for Toronto.

Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky was among the celebrities at the game.

Other big Canadian names among the 20,000 cheering fans at the Scotiabank Arena are "Schitt's Creek"'s father-and-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, and soccer player Jonathan de Guzman.

And Drake, of course, who is the Raptors' global ambassador.