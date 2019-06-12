Watch Raptors-Warriors speak to media day before of Game 6 of NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will speak to the media later today ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday night.

The Warriors will begin their availability at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Raptors at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The Raptors, which lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, came close to celebrating their first NBA title on Monday night. In the end, Toronto fell 106-105 to the three-time champion Warriors in Game 5.

The game featured plenty of emotion and controversy. Upon his return to the post-season, Warriors star Kevin Durant injured his Achilles tendon.

Large parts of the Raptors fans sections in Scotiabank Arena initially cheered, knowing what Durant — who had just returned to the lineup after a month on the sidelines — going down might mean for Toronto's chances of winning the franchise's first title.

Raptors fans were heavily criticized by Warriors players, who called the cheering "classless."

"That's crazy. That's crazy," Golden State's Draymond Green said of the crowd's initial response. "Come on ... that's classless. For me, I've always witnessed Canadians being the nicest people that I've ever encountered."

Adding agony to the Raptors faithful, the NBA on Tuesday admitted Toronto's Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left.

Gasol was fouled by the Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on a drive and missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.

WATCH | Referees miss foul on Marc Gasol in final minute: