Lakers plan to sign Dwight Howard: report
Centre played 2012-13 season with Lakers before acrimonious departure
A person familiar with the decision says the Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign centre Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
Howard will be the ostensible replacement for DeMarcus Cousins, who tore a knee ligament one month after signing with the Lakers as a free agent.
Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, who acquired him from Orlando in August 2012.
He clashed with Kobe Bryant and coach Mike D'Antoni before spurning the club as a free agent. Howard has been booed vociferously in Los Angeles ever since.
Howard played in only nine games last season for Washington, which traded him to the Grizzlies last month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.