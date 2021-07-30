Raptors pick Florida State forward Scottie Barnes 4th overall in NBA draft

The Toronto Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.

The 19-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 assists last season and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.

Barnes, six-foot-eight, 225-pounds, hails from West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a nearly seven-foot-three wing span.

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first pick, the Houston Rockets chose Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite second and the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC centre Evan Mobley third overall.

Welcome to the family, <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottBarnes561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottBarnes561</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/68IrCYX89D">pic.twitter.com/68IrCYX89D</a> —@Raptors

Barnes marks Toronto's highest selection since 2006 when the Raptors chose Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick.

The Raptors also hold the 46th and 47th picks in this year's draft.

The draft is later than its traditional late-June slot for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that interrupted the 2019-20 season. The 2021-22 season is scheduled to return to its normal schedule, with next year's draft set for June again.

Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

Cade Cunningham, the first player in Oklahoma State history to be picked No. 1 overall, joins a Pistons franchise that has won 20 games for two straight seasons. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York, though Pistons general manager Troy Weaver wouldn't reveal plans earlier this week and said the team would look at every scenario, including trades.

In the end, Detroit stuck with the 19-year-old mentioned as a potential top pick before ever stepping foot on the Oklahoma State campus.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard from Arlington, Texas, lived up to expectations with his size and fluid game to become a first-team Associated Press All-American. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a game that allowed him to hit from 3-point range, score off the dribble or find teammates out of traps.

With the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select <a href="https://twitter.com/CadeCunningham_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CadeCunningham_</a> from the <a href="https://twitter.com/okstate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@okstate</a>. Welcome to the Motor City, Cade! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DetroitUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DetroitUp</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/DraftKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DraftKings</a> <a href="https://t.co/mN8quV3b8l">pic.twitter.com/mN8quV3b8l</a> —@DetroitPistons

Cunningham attended the draft wearing a dark suit, shirt and tie with sparkles on his collars and cuffs. When the pick was announced, Cunningham kissed 2-year-old daughter Riley, sitting on his lap, then hugged family members and took the stage alongside NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to don a blue Pistons hat.

"It's still pretty surreal to me," Cunningham said. "I know how much responsibility comes with being the No. 1 pick. I know how much responsibility a city will put on the guy that they take No. 1. I'm more than excited to take on those tasks and try to deliver to the city of Detroit."

Cunningham — the first player in Oklahoma State history to be picked No. 1 overall — joins a Pistons franchise that has won 20 games for two straight seasons and hasn't finished better than .500 for five straight years.

Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick

Houston followed at No. 2 by grabbing preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green, who bypassed college basketball to play in the G League. The 6-foot-6 Green averaged 17.9 points on 46% shooting 15 games, showing off high-flying dunks, a willingness to attack the rim and a promising shooting touch.

Green is now part of Houston's rebuilding project after the James Harden trade to Brooklyn. The Rockets entered the night with three first-round picks after having a league-low 17 wins.

"They're going to say it's a great choice because the goals I have for myself," Green said. "I plan on reaching them."

Mobley to Cavaliers, Suggs to Magic roundup Top 5

Next up was Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley, who went to Cleveland at No. 3. The 7-footer has potential as a mobile big man with length and the versatility to switch on switches. He swept Pac-12 individual honours while ranking as one of the nation's top shot blockers and helped the Trojans reach an NCAA regional final for the first time in 20 years.

Toronto adding Barnes bumped Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs down to No. 5 with the Orlando Magic, followed by another surprise in Oklahoma City grabbing 6-foot-8 playmaking teenager Josh Giddey - considered a potential lottery prospect - from Australia.

Complete list of picks

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga

Cavaliers acquire guard Ricky Rubio from Timbewolves

The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night before the NBA draft.

Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.

The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain's Olympic team.

The Cavs struggled without a veteran backup point guard last season as Matthew Dellavedova was sidelined with a concussion.

Rubio is entering the final season of the $51 million, three-year contract he signed with Phoenix. He was acquired by the Timberwolves on draft day 2020 to give the team some more backcourt experience and depth, but his return to Minnesota to rejoin the team that drafted him as a teenager from Spain in 2009 at No. 5 overall was a bit of a bumpy ride.

His production on the court was as low as ever in his career, though he did serve as a valuable mentor to rookie Anthony Edwards, who frequently raved about Rubio's savviness and leadership.

Rubio brings leadership and knowledge to Cleveland's young team, and along with giving coach J.B. Bickerstaff minutes, he can mentor young guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Rubio's trade also took place as the Cavs, who went just 22-50 last season, were preparing to pick third overall in the draft.

Prince joined the Cavs last season, coming over in a trade from Brooklyn.