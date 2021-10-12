Canadian Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks missing start of season to heal broken hand
25-year-old sustained injury in off-season practice, to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks will miss the start of the season to ensure he fully recovers from a broken left hand.
The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that the decision for Canada's Brooks to receive additional treatment was made after imaging in checking Brooks as part of the team's return to play protocol. Brooks will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
Memphis opens the season Oct. 20 hosting Cleveland.
He is the Grizzlies' longest-tenured player going into his fifth NBA season and fourth-oldest at the age of 25 behind Steven Adams, Kyle Anderson and Kris Dunn. Brooks averaged 17.2 points and 1.2 steals per game last season playing in 67 games and helping Memphis earn the No. 8 seed winning two play-in games.
Brooks did not play for Canada at the Olympic qualifier in June after being included in the initial player pool. It remains unclear why he ultimately did not attend training camp in Tampa, Fla., to compete for a spot on the team.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?