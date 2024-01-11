Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic fined $25K US for rant against referees

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 US by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.

Rajakovic was punished for a lengthy rant after Toronto's 132-131 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was angry that referees gave the Lakers 23 free throws to the Raptors two in the fourth quarter.

Rajakovic said that the disparity in calls was "outrageous" and that the referees and the NBA should be ashamed of what happened.

"This is completely BS, this is shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league...if that's the case, just let us know so we don't show up for the game."<br><br>Darko Rajakovic went OFF at the refs after a Raptors 1-point loss, after some suspect 4th quarter calls. <a href="https://t.co/K9p7ZAzyTz">pic.twitter.com/K9p7ZAzyTz</a> —@FaizalKhamisa

Toronto lost starting centre Jakob Poeltl to an ankle sprain before the game, making them shorthanded in the paint.

Lakers centre Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter while going 11 for 11 at the line in the final period.

Davis shot 14 of the Lakers' 36 free throws in the game, while the entire Toronto roster shot only 13.