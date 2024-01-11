Content
Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic fined $25K US for rant against referees

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 US by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.

Toronto bench boss criticized officiating over free-throw disparity in loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic was fined $25,000 US for his comments criticizing referees on Thursday. (D. Ross Cameron/The Associated Press)

Rajakovic was punished for a lengthy rant after Toronto's 132-131 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was angry that referees gave the Lakers 23 free throws to the Raptors two in the fourth quarter.

Rajakovic said that the disparity in calls was "outrageous" and that the referees and the NBA should be ashamed of what happened.

Toronto lost starting centre Jakob Poeltl to an ankle sprain before the game, making them shorthanded in the paint.

Lakers centre Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter while going 11 for 11 at the line in the final period.

Davis shot 14 of the Lakers' 36 free throws in the game, while the entire Toronto roster shot only 13.

