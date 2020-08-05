No positive COVID-19 tests in NBA bubble for 3rd consecutive week
The NBA conducted 343 tests for COVID-19 in the past week and returned no positive results, the league announced Wednesday. It marks the third straight week that the league and its Players Association reported perfect results.
League regularly testing over 340 players in Florida
The NBA conducted 343 tests for COVID-19 in the past week and returned no positive results, the league announced Wednesday.
It marks the third straight week that the league and its Players Association reported perfect results.
Last week, 344 players were tested, with 346 evaluated the prior week without a positive case.
The NBA is finishing the regular season, and will hold the playoffs, in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
Should a player return a positive result, he will be quarantined until he is cleared to leave isolation under the protocols approved by both the league and union.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.