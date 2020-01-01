Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77
Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery
David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year's Day. He was 77.
The league says Stern died Wednesday with his family by his side. He suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver statement regarding the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern <a href="https://t.co/aW4WbxFQED">pic.twitter.com/aW4WbxFQED</a>—@NBA
Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion US a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.
Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.
The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.
