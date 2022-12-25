Content
Harden, Embiid spark 76ers' rally past Knicks for 8th straight victory

Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday.

Philadelphia wins at Madison Square Garden to tip off NBA's Christmas Day slate

Brian Mahoney · The Associated Press ·
A basketball player wearing a white jersey holds the ball as he stares down a defender wearing a black jersey.
Philadelphia guard James Harden looks to drive past New York guard Quentin Grimes during the first half of the 76ers' Christmas Day victory over the Knicks on Sunday. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

The Philadelphia 76ers weren't playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft.

He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long.

"We just know how to play. We just know what to do," Embiid said.

Embiid scored 35 points, Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday.

Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De'Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand.

"It was one of those games where you've just got to stick around," Harden said. "Like, stick around, stick around and then fourth quarter you give yourself a chance."

And the 76ers seized it.

After never leading through three, they outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead.

Julius Randle scored 35 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who have lost three straight following an eight-game winning streak.

"Again, we're just not doing enough to win right now and that's what we have to fix," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Coming off a career-best, 21-assist outing on Friday, Harden played the entire second half, helped by the 76ers turning to a zone defense, and scored 18 points.

Embiid scored 15 in the third quarter and Harden took over the game when Embiid went to the bench, with a four-point play and another 3-pointer that trimmed it to 96-95. He made another 3 in the opening minute of the fourth to tie it at 98, then found Niang for a 3 that gave the 76ers their first lead with 10:37 to play.

Niang hit consecutive 3s midway through the period before Embiid had two baskets and Harden made one and set up the other in an 8-0 flurry that put it away at 116-102.

