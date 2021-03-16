Raptors 905 GM Chad Sanders named NBA G League's Basketball Executive of the Year

Raptors 905 general manager Chad Sanders has been named the 2020-21 NBA G League executive of the year.

The NBA G League made the announcement on Monday.

The 34-year-old Sanders, who is in his third season as GM, put together a squad that posted a league-best 12-3 record during the 2021 season, earning the No. 1 seed for the playoffs before bowing out in the semifinals against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Raptors 905 was an offensive juggernaut in 2021, led by acquisitions Nik Stauskas (18.1 ppg, 3.6 apg), Alize Johnson (16.6 ppg, 13.3 rpg) and Matt Mooney (11.6 ppg, 5.7 apg), who were all acquired by Sanders via free agency or trade.

Sanders also acquired Henry Ellenson (21.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg) last season from Long Island. Ellenson eventually earned a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors at the end of the 2021 G League season.

Sanders, a Kentucky native, joined the Raptors organization as the manager of basketball operations for the 2017-18 season, before a promotion to 905 GM the following year.

"The Raptors organization couldn't be more proud of Chad and this recognition from his colleagues in the NBA G League," said Raptors GM Bobby Webster. "Since joining our program, Chad's growth has been tremendous to watch and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in the future."