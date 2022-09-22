Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team guidelines: report

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organizational guidelines, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

Conversations between the league and the Celtics organization are taking place to determine the right course of action, per the report.

No details were mentioned regarding the violation that Udoka supposedly committed or how long a potential suspension would last. ESPN later reported that a suspension is imminent, though, and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.

The later report also noted that the issue at hand is internal for the Celtics. Udoka was said to be in violation of team guidelines and is not facing scrutiny from the league.

In his first season as head coach, Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston finished the regular season with a 51-31 record before beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Udoka previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) following a seven-year playing career in the NBA.