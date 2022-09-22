Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team guidelines: report
45-year-old led Boston to NBA Finals in 1st season as head coach
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organizational guidelines, ESPN reported Wednesday night.
No details were mentioned regarding the violation that Udoka supposedly committed or how long a potential suspension would last. ESPN later reported that a suspension is imminent, though, and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.
CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.
In his first season as head coach, Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston finished the regular season with a 51-31 record before beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the playoffs.
Udoka previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) following a seven-year playing career in the NBA.
