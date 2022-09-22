Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team guidelines: report

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organizational guidelines, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

45-year-old led Boston to NBA Finals in 1st season as head coach

Field Level Media ·
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Centre in San Francisco. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka could face disciplinary action, including a hefty suspension, for an undisclosed violation of organizational guidelines, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

Conversations between the league and the Celtics organization are taking place to determine the right course of action, per the report.

No details were mentioned regarding the violation that Udoka supposedly committed or how long a potential suspension would last. ESPN later reported that a suspension is imminent, though, and could be handed out as soon as Thursday.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the report.

The later report also noted that the issue at hand is internal for the Celtics. Udoka was said to be in violation of team guidelines and is not facing scrutiny from the league.

In his first season as head coach, Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston finished the regular season with a 51-31 record before beating the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Udoka previously served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) following a seven-year playing career in the NBA.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now