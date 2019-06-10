NBA, Canada Basketball join forces on youth initiative
Ex-player Steve Nash, women's star Kia Nurse part of Jr. NBA Canadian Leadership Council
The NBA and Canada Basketball are forming a group in an effort to grow youth basketball in Canada.
Others on the list include Indiana Pacers point guard/Canadian men's team member Cory Joseph, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, former women's team coach Allison McNeill, former men's team coach Steve Konchalski and Raptors vice-president, basketball operations and player development Teresa Resch.
The NBA and Canada Basketball also announced a multi-year partnership to merge youth programs — the Jr. NBA Rookie Division and Steve Nash Youth Basketball — to create Jr. NBA Youth Basketball, which will be offered in 300 communities across the country. The Raptors will support the program throughout Ontario.
"This is great news for children and families across Canada to be able to participate in a fun, safe, and age appropriate introductory basketball program," Canada Basketball CEO/president Glen Grunwald said in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.