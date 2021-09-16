Lisa Byington makes history with hiring as Bucks' TV play-by-play announcer

Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks' new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.

The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men's professional sports team.

Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team's main television play-by-play broadcaster.

"I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus," Byington said in a statement released by the team. "In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it's time."

I am honored, humbled, and beyond excited for this opportunity and to get this started! <a href="https://t.co/02CpAHcEQb">https://t.co/02CpAHcEQb</a> —@LisaByington

Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. She was a men's and women's soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women's World Cup on Fox in 2019.

The Bucks' broadcast crew also includes Marques Johnson and Steve Novak as analysts and Zora Stephenson as a sideline reporter. Last season, Stephenson became the first woman to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Bucks when she filled in for Paschke for one game.

A message from <a href="https://twitter.com/LisaByington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LisaByington</a> to every Bucks fan: <a href="https://t.co/yNP3nhGZOb">pic.twitter.com/yNP3nhGZOb</a> —@Bucks

Byington worked as a sideline reporter for the NCAA men's basketball tournament on CBS and Turner Sports from 2017-19. She also has been a play-by-play broadcaster on NBA and WNBA games.

She became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for a Big Ten Network college football game in 2017.

Byington has broadcast games for FOX Sports, FS1, Big Ten Network, CBS, Turner Sports, Pac-12 Network, ESPN and the SEC Network in both play-by-play and reporter roles. She played basketball and soccer while attending Northwestern University.