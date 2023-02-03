Controversial Nets star Kyrie Irving requests trade out of Brooklyn: reports
All-star guard reportedly asks for deal following displeasure with contract talks
All-star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday.
The NBA's trade deadline is Thursday. The Nets — coming off a 43-point loss at Boston on Wednesday — open a five-game homestand on Saturday against Washington. They play six of their last seven games before the all-star break at home; the only "road" game in that stretch is at the New York Knicks.
But whether Irving will be part of any of that is unclear now.
Irving's agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report last week that she had reached out to the Nets regarding an extension. Kyrie Irving — whose current deal with the Nets expires after this season — is eligible for a four-year contract worth as much as $200 million US.
A tweet was posted to Irving's account shortly before the first reports of the trade request came out; as often is the case with Irving when it comes to social-media posts, it was not certain what exactly he was referring to in that post.
"To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt," read the tweet.
To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW!<br> Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in.<br><br>Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt. <br><br>Hélà<br>🤞🏾♾—@KyrieIrving
Brooklyn is 31-20 this season, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings entering Friday, and has gone 4-7 since fellow all-star Kevin Durant hurt his knee in a game at Miami on Jan. 8. Durant could return during this homestand, since he's on record saying he wants to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19 — so, presumably, he'll be back with the Nets before then.
Durant also had asked the Nets for a trade this past summer, before cooler heads prevailed. And it was at this time last year that Brooklyn traded James Harden — who was part of what the Nets thought would be a Big Three of him, Durant and Irving — to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that brought Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.
WATCH | Irving drills buzzer-beater to knock off Raptors:
Latest Irving drama
Whatever happens between now and Thursday, this is officially the start of yet another new saga surrounding Irving.
Irving also wound up losing his long relationship with Nike as part of the massive fallout from what he tweeted and the reactions that followed.
"I don't stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race," Irving said on the day the Nets reinstated him in November.
Irving also missed much of the 2021-22 season because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which left him essentially ineligible to play in Brooklyn's home games for much of the season because of New York City rules put in place in response to the pandemic.
He has also expressed no shortage of controversial opinions during his career — including repeated questioning whether the Earth was round before eventually apologizing to science teachers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?