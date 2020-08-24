76ers fire head coach Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs
Philadelphia suffered disappointing conclusion to campaign with high expectations
The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a post-season sweep.
Instead, they weren't close, and the move was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics.
Brown had guided the 76ers back from the bottom of the NBA but someone else will try to take them further.
"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia," general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. "He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight post-season appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.