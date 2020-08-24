Skip to Main Content
76ers fire head coach Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs
Philadelphia suffered disappointing conclusion to campaign with high expectations

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts during a game on Aug. 21. On Monday, Brown was fired one day after the 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. (Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a post-season sweep.

The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, they weren't close, and the move was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics.

Brown had guided the 76ers back from the bottom of the NBA but someone else will try to take them further.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia," general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. "He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight post-season appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction."

