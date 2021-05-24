NBA announces formation of NBA Africa, eyes further growth
Congo native Dikembe Mutombo, South Sudan native Luol Deng among investors
The NBA announced Monday that it has formed NBA Africa, which will oversee all league business on the continent, including the Basketball Africa League.
Silver said the current enterprise value of NBA Africa is "nearly $1 billion," though amounts of the league and individual investments were not disclosed. The league said some of its primary areas of focus with the venture are to grow the BAL and to launch additional NBA academies in Africa.
"The growth and development is something we're all enormously proud of," Silver said.
This week, in celebration of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AfricaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AfricaDay</a>, we'll highlight historic moments involving Africans in the our league🌍 <br>Starting with the 2019 Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a>, whose team featured Pascal Siakam🇨🇲, Serge Ibaka🇨🇬, OG Anunoby🇳🇬 and General Manager Masai Ujiri🇳🇬 <a href="https://t.co/93mPPPQmnL">pic.twitter.com/93mPPPQmnL</a>—@NBA_Africa
There are at least 55 players currently in the NBA who were either born in Africa or have a parent from there.
The NBA has played three summer exhibitions in Africa in recent years and there are hopes for more, but there are no firm plans yet to bring preseason or regular season games to the continent.
