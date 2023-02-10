Raptors' Pascal Siakam gets ticket to NBA all-star game as injury replacement
Toronto forward will appear in marquee event for 2nd time in career
Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the all-star game as injury replacements.
Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN.
Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State's Stephen Curry, New Orleans' Zion Williamson and Phoenix's Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City.
Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Utah's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis' Ja Morant, the NBA said.
The rosters for the game will be chosen by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before tip-off. This is the sixth year that the NBA has used the captain-draft format for the game, but the first time that those selections will be made on game day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?