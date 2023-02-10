Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA·New

Raptors' Pascal Siakam gets ticket to NBA all-star game as injury replacement

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the all-star game as injury replacements.

Toronto forward will appear in marquee event for 2nd time in career

The Associated Press ·
A basketball player in a white jersey pumps his fists and screams.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named an injury replacement for the NBA all-star game on Friday. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the all-star game as injury replacements.

Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN.

Siakam, Edwards and Fox replace Golden State's Stephen Curry, New Orleans' Zion Williamson and Phoenix's Kevin Durant — all of whom are injured and will be unable to play in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City.

It's the second all-star selection for Siakam, and the first for Edwards and Fox.

Curry, Williamson and Durant were all selected as starters for the game. Those starting spots will now go to Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Utah's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis' Ja Morant, the NBA said.

All-star starters are chosen in a weighted vote that takes into account fan, media and player balloting. All-star reserves are chosen by NBA coaches. Injury replacements are selected by Silver.

The rosters for the game will be chosen by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before tip-off. This is the sixth year that the NBA has used the captain-draft format for the game, but the first time that those selections will be made on game day.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now