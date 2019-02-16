OKC's Hamidou Diallo soars over Shaq to win dunk contest

Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo is the NBA's slam dunk champion.

Going over Shaquille O'Neal in the first round, then getting a boost from rapper Quavo in the finale, Diallo soared to the crown at All-Star Saturday night in Charlotte by topping New York's Dennis Smith Jr.

Diallo pulled off a dunk that will be talked about for years in the first round — dunking over O'Neal, hanging on the rim by his elbow, then tearing open his jersey to reveal a "Superman" shirt underneath.

Diallo topped Smith 88-85 in the finale. Charlotte's Miles Bridges and Atlanta's John Collins went out in the first round.

WATCH | Hamidou Diallo leaps over Shaq:

Diallo becomes the first Thunder player to win the slam dunk contest. 0:42

Smith leapfrogged Miami's Dwyane Wade and took a lob from Stephen Curry to give himself a chance with his last dunk, getting a perfect score from the judges — and a round of boos from the crowd, many of whom weren't that impressed.

That left Diallo as the night's final participant — he plucked the ball from Quavo as he went airborne for the dunk that sealed the title.

Nets' Joe Harris holds off Steph Curry

Earlier in the evening, Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets held off Golden State's Stephen Curry to win the three-point contest.

Harris made 12 consecutive shots at one point in the final round on his way to a score of 26 points. Curry was second with 24 in the finals, and Sacramento's Buddy Hield was third with 19 points.

Joe Harris goes perfect on his money ball rack and wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MtnDew3PT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MtnDew3PT</a> contest with a final round score of 26! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeGoHard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeGoHard</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StateFarmSaturday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StateFarmSaturday</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/xw7WABBHeW">pic.twitter.com/xw7WABBHeW</a> —@NBA

The Warriors star made his first nine shots of the final round, then missed three of five shots from the top of the key.

Stephen Curry won the first round with 27 points out of a possible of 34. Hield was second with 26 points, and Harris finished with 25 to grab the last spot in the finals.

There were 10 players in the event, and seven went out in the first round.

Defending champion Devin Booker made his final seven shots but was eliminated in a tie for fourth with Danny Green with 23 points. Dirk Nowitzki, Damian Lillard, Seth Curry, Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton were also eliminated.

Tatum's halfcourt heave wins skills challenge

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum won the Skills Challenge with a game-winning shot two strides over halfcourt, taking down Atlanta Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young.

Young made the finals but was edged out when Tatum launched a shot from 35 feet and banked it home.

"Trae was already ahead of me," Tatum said. "I just tried to have fun. Threw one up, and it went in."

WATCH | Tatum wins skills challenge

Knowing he was trailing Trae Young, the Boston Celtic tried the desperate shot – and it worked. 0:29

The All-Star Skills Challenge consisted of an untimed obstacle course covering three lengths of the court. To start, players weave right, then left through five NBA logos — upright steel-frame versions standing about 5 feet. Once they hit the 3-point arc at the opposite end, they must fire a chest pass through a narrow cylinder, then pick up another basketball under the hoop before sprinting the distance of the court to make a layup or dunk.

From there it's a footrace to the opposite end of the court. The first player to make the top-of-the-key three-pointer wins.

Players didn't practice the course, and Tatum said the chest pass was the hardest part.

"That's harder that it looks," he said.

Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic lost to Tatum in the semifinals, missing his 3-pointer as Tatum's dropped from the left side of the key. Young sprinted ahead of Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic and banged in a winner off the glass before Doncic's first attempt clanged off the rim.

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic, Memphis' Mike Conley, Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox and Los Angeles' Kyle Kuzma were eliminated in the first round.