Kawhi Leonard says all-star game during pandemic is 'putting money over health'
Clippers forward among NBAers weighing in on showcase scheduled for March
Kawhi Leonard, MVP of last year's all-star game, suggested the NBA is prioritizing money over the health of its players in planning to stage the mid-season exhibition in March.
"We all know why we're playing it," the Los Angeles Clippers star said Friday night. "It's money on the line, it's an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much."
The game and its skills competition will be held in Atlanta on March 7, the league told its teams earlier this week. It remains unclear when players would have to report and how testing will work in Atlanta, or if fans will be part of the game.
Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox has said he thought the notion of an all-star game was "stupid" during a pandemic.
Lakers star LeBron James, who is the second-leading fan vote-getter behind Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, has said he's not happy about staging the exhibition.
"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an all-star game this year," James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an all-star game, but it's the agreement."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.