Adebayo, Butler combine for 45 points to lead Heat past 76ers for 2-0 lead in series
East's No. 1 seed Miami all but seals win with 10-0 run in 4th quarter
Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 points and 12 assists, and the Miami Heat beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Victor Oladipo scored 19 points on his 30th birthday and Tyler Herro added 18 for the Heat, the East's No. 1 seed. Oladipo had 10 of those points in the fourth quarter.
Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for Philadelphia, which got 21 from Tobias Harris and 20 from James Harden.
And now, the Heat will hope history holds — and the 76ers will hope it doesn't.
Miami has taken a 2-0 lead in 18 previous series, including the first round this season against Atlanta, and won the matchup every time. The 76ers' franchise has dropped the first two games of a matchup on 19 other occasions, never recovering to win the series.
Coast to coast 🌊 <a href="https://t.co/7MZfmhQ46X">pic.twitter.com/7MZfmhQ46X</a>—@MiamiHEAT
The question going into Friday will revolve around whether Philadelphia's Joel Embiid could be ready for Game 3. The league's scoring champion and MVP finalist has, not surprisingly, been big-time missed by the 76ers.
"We don't have a big man right now," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers lamented.
Adebayo surely isn't complaining. He was 8 for 10 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line in Game 1; he followed that up with a 7-for-11 night from the floor on Wednesday.
Danny Green was 1 for 10 from the field — the second time in his playoff career that he had that many attempts and shot that poorly in a postseason game. The other? A 1-for-12 effort for San Antonio in 2013, also in Miami, the night the Heat won their third and most recent NBA title.
The Heat aren't close to that yet. But they are two wins from the East finals.
