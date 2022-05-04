Celtics bounce back in dominant fashion with 23-point win over Bucks to even series
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum combine for 59 points in Boston victory
Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 on Tuesday night to even their second-round playoff at one game apiece.
The series doesn't resume until Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Boston finished 20-of-43 from beyond the arc. The Celtics played without point guard Marcus Smart after he was ruled out before the game with a bruised right thigh he sustained in Game 1. Derrick White took his place in the starting lineup, making his first start in a playoff game since 2019 when he was with San Antonio.
The Celtics clamped down on Giannis Antetokounmpo after his triple-double in the series opener, limiting him to 28 points — mostly in the third quarter — nine rebounds and seven assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Bucks cut into what had been a 26-point Celtics lead in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo keyed the charge with 18 points in the period. A 10-0 Milwaukee run, aided by a more than five-minute Celtics scoring drought, trimmed Boston's lead to 72-56 late in the third quarter.
But Boston outscored the Bucks 11-10 the rest of the period to take an 83-66 advantage into the fourth.
Milwaukee kept nibbling away and got it down it to 94-82 on a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo, followed by a three by Tatum.
The lead was back up to 101-86 when Antetokounmpo was stripped underneath the basket, leading to another three from Tatum.
Holiday missed a three on the other end and Grant Williams dropped his own on the ensuing fast break to make it 107-86 with 1:52 left.
Boston scored from a variety of different spots on the court during the run — attacking both at the rim and inside the paint. It also included 12 points from the three-point line, where the Celtics struggled for most of Game 1.
Antetokounmpo missed his first six shots of the night before finally getting on the scoreboard via a dunk with less than a minute left in the opening period.
It didn't stop Boston from banking a 32-21 lead heading into the second quarter, boosted by 17 points from Brown — a career playoff-high for a quarter.
The Celtics continued to share and kept Milwaukee's defence in chase mode, eventually taking a 65-40 edge into the half.
